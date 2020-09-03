Inferno in Keamari Oil Terminal Facility successfully extinguished

The blaze broken out in an Oil terminal facility of a private company at Keamari Terminal-I, successfully extinguished here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The blaze broken out in an Oil terminal facility of a private company at Keamari Terminal-I, successfully extinguished here on Thursday.

The fire tenders of Pakistan Navy, Karachi Port Trust and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) participated in the firefighting efforts, said a spokesperson of the KPT.

He said that the KPT responded immediately to extinguish fire that broke out in the oil terminal facility of Shell in the afternoon. The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) lines were crossing over from the premises of Shell in which fire broke out, he added.

Chairman KPT Rear Admiral (R) Jamil Akhtar led KPT team and promptly rushed to the scene of incident and took charge of the major fire extinguishing operation that lasted over four hours.

All available KPT resources and assets were brought to bear the brunt of potentially endangering major part of the large Oil Installation Area (OIA) in Keamari.

Although, the OIA does not fall under the area of KPT responsibility, KPT took its initiative to thwart the menace of fire that threatened the major oil storage of Pakistan adjacent to the KPT area. What has caused the fire is unclear at the moment, he said.

However, reports said that staff of another company was working on its fuel carrying lines inside the Shell premises while the fire occurred.

The KPT spokesperson observed that undertaking repair works in such a sensitive area is a specialized job and is supposed to be conducted under authorized experts.

Therefore, it appears that ignition of in such a fire is a sequel to some serious violation of safeties required to be adopted for such a work.

The KPT will take strict actions against the culprits found guilty of such a violation, if any.

The Chairman KPT has requested Commissioner Karachi to convene enquiry to establish the root cause behind the incident which has taken two precious lives and injured three. The KPT has confirmed that an FIR of the incident is also being lodged against those responsible for the incident.

The eye witnesses have confirmed that KPT firefighting team reached scene of fire immediately with seven fire tenders as soon as the incident was reported at 01:05 pm. Besides KPT, two fire tenders of Navy and one fire tender of KMC have also participated in this firefighting operation.

KPT sprayed foam over fire and then later engaged two Thermosal (Foam Making Machine) for dousing fire during the occasion. Besides this mud was also dumped over fire through dumpers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers said that the personnel of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also joined the firefighting teams along with the rescue services in the extinguishing and rescue operations.