Infertility increasing worldwide: expert

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Infertility among couples is increasing across the globe but it is curable by using modern techniques.

This was stated by renowned gynecologist and infertility adviser Dr Humaira Azhar while talking to APP on Tuesday. She said that infertility, or not being able to get pregnant after trying for one year, can be difficult for individuals and couples to go through. "Infertility is fairly common and it can even mean getting pregnant but having stillbirths or miscarriages. Approximately 13% of couples experience difficulty conceiving when the woman is 30 years old or older," she explained.

"The Primary factor contributing to the decline in fertility with age is the diminishing quality of a woman's eggs as she gets older. Infertility can affect both men and women and is usually self-diagnosable by an inability to get pregnant. Ultrasounds can help detect possible uterine abnormalities; blood tests can look for abnormal hormone levels, and semen analysis can detect abnormalities in men that might be playing a role in infertility. Infertility treatments are improving and many people are eventually able to successfully conceive," she added.