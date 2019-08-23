UrduPoint.com
Inflammable Chemical Filled Oil Tanker Seeps At Motorway

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:29 PM

Inflammable Chemical filled oil tanker seeps at motorway

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday safely managed an oil tanker filled with inflammable chemical seeped on highway near Mitiari Bhat Shah Beat of motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday safely managed an oil tanker filled with inflammable chemical seeped on highway near Mitiari Bhat Shah Beat of motorway.

According to NHMP officials, the tanker was being carried from Karachi to Lahore with inflammable 2-Ethylhexanol (abbreviated 2-EH) chemical. It started pouring out due to leakage of supply pipe in the tanker which let the chemical flow on the highway and could cause serious fire incident.

The tanker driver Muhammad Riaz promptly called NHMP helpline 130 and informed about the situation where the patrolling team Tiger 3 officials responded to the affected people.

The team, however, informed the concerned authorities about the incident and continued the traffic flow without impediment by installing cones and accident boards to prevent traffic contact with the chemical and affected area of the highway.

The oil tanker was later shifted to a safer place far from the highway under the supervision of Admin Officer Mitiari. Moreover, the NHMP, fire brigade, Police mobile and ambulance were present at the moment.

The NHMP responded in time and took requisite action to deal with the accident which helped secure oil tanker staff, road users and area population from any major untoward situation, he added.

