UrduPoint.com

Inflation A Global Phenomenon, Says Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Inflation a global phenomenon, says Shahbaz Gill

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that inflation is the outcome of current global phenomena and ill-conceived economic policies of previous government which are now overshadowing our economic growth.

Addressing a PTI Workers' Convention at Model Colony No.2 at Sitiana Raod here on Saturday night, he said that huge loot and plunder was committed during the tenure of previous government and PTI hardly overcome this crisis in three years.

He said that previous rulers had control Dollar rate artificially by spending Rs.3000 billion, which had not only increased our import bill but also decreased national exports.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to adopt austerity instead of seeking foreign loans and saved Rs.1080 million from expenditure of Prime Minister House and this amount would be spent on public welfare schemes now including establishment of educational institutions, construction of roads and canals.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true faithful and committed to provide maximum relief to the poor segments of the society.

He said that some elements were misleading the masses that PTI government was indulging in price hike. The PTI government despite inflation at global level was striving hard to trim down prices of daily use items by making a cut in its revenue, he added.

He said that wages of laborers were increasing while farmers enjoying handsome price of their produce. Only salaried persons were under severe stress.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the government had retrieved 800,000 Kanals state land from land grabbers in Punjab and now this land would be utilized to establish hospitals, schools and colleges.

About Faisalabad, he said that 39 schools in Faisalabad had been upgraded while girls and boys colleges would be established in Jalandhar and Dijkot respectively. Work on this project would be started very soon and it would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.350 million, he added.

He said that Rs.480 million had also been approved for installation of tube wells in Dijkot area to facilitate the farmers' community whereas project of an interchange on motorway near Sitiana Road was also in pipeline.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Import Poor Punjab Dollar Motorway Road Price From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

Inflation a global phenomena, says Shahbaz Gill

19 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

19 minutes ago
 Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security for ..

Sheikh condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

19 minutes ago
 Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Ta ..

Enhancing exports top priority of govt: Shaukat Tarin

19 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

22 minutes ago
 Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations Leag ..

Italy striker Immobile hobbles out of Nations League finals

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.