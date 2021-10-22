UrduPoint.com

Inflation Become A Global Issue: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said the inflation had become a global issue due to COVID-19 as the deadly virus had disturbed big economic powers of the world

Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation was a big challenge for the present government adding the it was making its all out efforts to overcome on the inflation.

The SAPM said the prices of petroleum products and sugar were still less in Pakistan as compared to other countries, adding that the petroleum products' prices were linked with international market.

Awan said the opposition was criticizing the government just for the political point-scoring.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to provide relief to the common man in days to come.

The country was moving forward to development smoothly under the dynamic and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not scared of the opposition's threats as it was claiming of toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government since the day one.

The SAPM said Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver in Sindh as the people of the province were still deprived of the basic amenities of life.

