Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar informed the National Assembly that as per the statistic issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, inflation in the country came down to a single digit and stood at 9.6 per cent for the first time in last three years

Responding to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said inflation was mere 4 per cent during the tenure of PML-N government led by Nawaz Sharif in 2018 which then surged to 22 per cent. Inflation in a single digit is a proof of success under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

The minister said the Punjab government has given subsidy to the electricity consumers of entire province including Islamabad from its development budget. Similarly, the federal government has already given Rs 50 billion subsidy to the consumers utilizing upto 200 units, he added.

Attaullah Tarar said it would be better if other provinces could also give subsidy to the electricity consumers. It would also be good if those who took money from the timber and tobacco mafias, would also facilitate the consumers of their province.

In response to a supplementary query, he said that the interior minister regularly attended the session but today due to some pressing engagements, he (interior minister) could not attend the sitting. However, he assured the House that the interior minister would be present in the next sitting.

The minister said that five centres of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) were working in Upper South Waziristan and Lower South Waziristan.

NRC Ladha, NRC Wana, NRC Sararogha, NRC Khula and NRC Sarwakai were full-fledged registration units, equipped with state of the art equipment and necessary amenities catering to the registration needs of the residents of the Districts concerned. Establishment of NADRA Office at Tiarza Upper South Waziristan is in process where necessary renovation is being carried out and the same will be completed soon, he added.

Tarar said there were some security issues at Makeen and Birmil tehsils. However, he would direct the interior secretary to set up NADRA centres at both the tehsils. There would be total eight NADRA centres at South Waziristan, he added.

Responding to another question, the minister said as per Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zoning Regulation 1992, Islamabad was divided into five Zones. Private Housing Schemes were allowed to be developed in Zone-2, 5, E-11 and selected locations of Zone-4 after seeking permission from CDA.

Under these regulations, CDA has permitted number of private housing schemes in Islamabad and CDA has uploaded the status of approved housing schemes on its website www.cda.gov.pk, he said.

The minister said there were number of housing schemes which have been developed without permission of the authority which were called illegal/unapproved/un-authorized housing schemes.

