Inflation continue in KP

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The wave of inflation could not be reduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the prices of basic commodities remained the same.

Tomato is being sold at Rs 150 per kilogram, onion Rs 110, green pepper and capsicum Rs 140 rupees per kg while the price of ginger is all time high and it increased into 1400 per kg and garlic 540, lemon 150, potato 130, cabbage 100, Tenda 140, Frashbean 160, turnip 100, okra 140 rupees are being sold per kg.

Fruit prices are not decreasing and the citizens are also worried about it as grapes are sold at Rs 330 per kg, apples Rs 240, pomegranates Rs 260 and pomegranates Rs 140 per kg.

The price of bananas remains at Rs 120 per dozen in the fruit market. The price of live chicken continues to fluctuate in the market. The price of live chicken in the market has increased to Rs 435 per kg.

