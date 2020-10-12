Inflation control remains biggest challenge for govt : Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday assured that the Prime Minister Imran Khan showed strong determination to push down inflation and directed to provide immediate relief to the masses in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he admitted that the price hike was indeed a biggest challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the people of the country as well.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of rising inflation and directed to take strict action against profiteers," the minister said.

He said that the prime minister was more concerned over the prevailing price hike situation, adding, profiteers and hoarders are responsible for increasing inflation in the country but they would be dealt with an iron hand.

PM Imran Khan in weekly cabinet meetings also sought out suggestions from various ministries to bring down the prices of essential items of daily use, he added.

He said that corrupt mafias are behind inflation in the country with a planned effort to malign the government but they will be frustrated.

Alif further elaborated that the organized mafia was trying to foil the reforms agenda of the prime minister but he would not step back an inch from the promises he made with the people of the country.

He emphasized that no society can survive without justice.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are taking all out sincere efforts to reduce the inflation in order to alleviate poverty in the country.

He also lauded the role of Tiger Force, working along with different administrators, to control the inflation and asked the opposition to avoid politics on Tiger force role.