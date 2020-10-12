UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation Control Remains Biggest Challenge For Govt : Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:38 PM

Inflation control remains biggest challenge for govt : Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday assured that the Prime Minister Imran Khan showed strong determination to push down inflation and directed to provide immediate relief to the masses in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday assured that the Prime Minister Imran Khan showed strong determination to push down inflation and directed to provide immediate relief to the masses in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he admitted that the price hike was indeed a biggest challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the people of the country as well.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of rising inflation and directed to take strict action against profiteers," the minister said.

He said that the prime minister was more concerned over the prevailing price hike situation, adding, profiteers and hoarders are responsible for increasing inflation in the country but they would be dealt with an iron hand.

PM Imran Khan in weekly cabinet meetings also sought out suggestions from various ministries to bring down the prices of essential items of daily use, he added.

He said that corrupt mafias are behind inflation in the country with a planned effort to malign the government but they will be frustrated.

Alif further elaborated that the organized mafia was trying to foil the reforms agenda of the prime minister but he would not step back an inch from the promises he made with the people of the country.

He emphasized that no society can survive without justice.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are taking all out sincere efforts to reduce the inflation in order to alleviate poverty in the country.

He also lauded the role of Tiger Force, working along with different administrators, to control the inflation and asked the opposition to avoid politics on Tiger force role.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Price All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

US magazine Forbes names Pakistani Footballer amon ..

6 minutes ago

Israel reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

EU Extends by One Year Sanctions for Chemical Weap ..

2 minutes ago

7 companies to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles

2 minutes ago

Two women killed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment substance shows eff ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.