Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

The Punjab Information Minister says the reports from the Bloomberg, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others validate the performance of the PML-N government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information and PML-N leader Azma Bukhari claimed that inflation in the country decreased from 37% to 11% over the past five months.

The provincial minister made this claim on the basis of reports from Bloomberg, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

“These reports validate the performance of the PML-N government, said the minister in a statement.

Azma Bukhari said Bloomberg specifically pointed out that Pakistan is the only country in Asia where inflation has significantly dropped in the past five months.

She further explained that both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have commended the government's economic policies.

According to Bloomberg, for the first time in nine years, there has been a notable reduction in the prices of flour, oil, vegetables, and petrol. Bukhari attributed this success to the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and divine assistance.

Bukhari emphasized that the persistent efforts of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are yielding positive results, as they strive to put the country back on track. She outlined the leadership's agenda, which focuses on economic recovery, reducing unemployment and inflation, and attracting investment. In contrast, she accused their opponents of aiming to spread chaos and conducting propaganda against institutions.