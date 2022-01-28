UrduPoint.com

Inflation Effects: Fawad Urges Media Houses To Increase Workers Salaries

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Inflation effects: Fawad urges media houses to increase workers salaries

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday urged the media houses to increase workers' salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday urged the media houses to increase workers' salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

In a tweet, he extended gratitude to President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for taking lead in passing on benefits of their profit to their staff.

"Like ARY, other media (houses) should show some sense of responsibility and pass on benefits of their profits to their staff. Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation," he tweeted.

The government had already took responsibility of health expenses of masses by launching the 'Health Card'.

Related Topics

Lead Media Government

Recent Stories

Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matte ..

Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matter How Talks With West Develop ..

3 minutes ago
 If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain S ..

If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain Same, Russia Will Not Change It ..

4 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

5 minutes ago
 Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baer ..

Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baerbock on Friday

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai ..

Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>