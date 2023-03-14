Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF by Imran: Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to make agreements with foreign countries for Pakistanis to go abroad legally for business with an aim to prevent human trafficking

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to make agreements with foreign countries for Pakistanis to go abroad legally for business with an aim to prevent human trafficking.

He expressed these views while addressing s press conference with PPP Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Secretary Information Sardar Sarbuland Khan Jogezai and other officials, at Quetta Press Club.

He said that actions would be taken against agents in order to control the illegal traveling to foreign countries saying that agents were forced to people to go without valid documents to abroad for their earning money through misguided to them.

He said that he was striving to recover the occupied land of the Overseas Department.

Inflation has increased due to the agreements made by Imran Khan, he said adding that the economic situation in the country would be improved till May. He said that we were trying to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, the decision to occupy the lands of overseas Pakistanis would be made soon,