Inflation, governance real challenges, opposition: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that not the opposition but governance and inflation were the real challenges for the government.

He was addressing the 14th founding day function of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and later on talking to the media at Governor's House Lahore. Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, ISF Punjab Convener Haider Majeed, Mohsin Gujjar, Waqas Iftikhar Butt, Zubair Awan, Malik Waqar, Umair Shaukat and others were also present.

The participants also cut a cake to celebrate the ISF founding day.

The governor said, "We have to improve governance and introduce a system of reward and retribution at all levels. Whoever commits corruption, he must be punished to set a precedent.

"If we gain the trust of people, then no power will be able to defeat us in the next election. The government is performing well under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The opposition is blaming us for all faults as if we have been ruling the country for the last 70 years," added the governor.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that there were other issues also besides inflation, but it is also a fact that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to rid the nation of these problems. There are dozens of government programmes including Ehsas Program, Kamyab Jawan Program, Insaf Health Card, Ehsas Scholarship Program, through which efforts were being made to eradicate poverty and unemployment and the people were also getting relief.

Ch Sarwar said "today's ISF event reminded me of enthusiasm and fervor in the youth which was found in them in the days when we were in the opposition.

" It is because of the hard work of the youth of Pakistan that Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power and Imran Khan became the prime minister, and even today the youth of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is our greatest strength, he added.

The governor said that money was needed to build hospitals, schools, colleges and other institutions, but no money was needed to improve the good governance. "Therefore, time has arrived when we must focus on improving governance and strengthen the local bodies in Punjab," the governor said adding "The PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa solved people's problems at their doorsteps through better local government system.

"That is why, people have elected us with two-thirds majority there. We also need to bring reforms in police system," said the minister.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) was founded on the basis of the party ideology. The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was providing all opportunities to the youth of Pakistan to move forward.

"There is no doubt that the present government has provided employment opportunities to the youth of Pakistan through the Kamyab Jawan Programme and today the youth is moving forward successfully and there is no other example like this in the past," said the minister.

Farrukh Habib said that the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was to serve people and In-sha-Allah it would solve all problems of the country including inflation and unemployment and it would be made truly strong and prosperous.