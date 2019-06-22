Inflation has increased 3 fold, tax recovery target not achieved: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said in National Assembly (NA) inflation has increased three fold and government has scaled up prices of gas and electricity but the tax recovery target has not been achieved

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said in National Assembly (NA) inflation has increased three fold and government has scaled up prices of gas and electricity but the tax recovery target has not been achieved.He said PML-N government paid interest 1500 billion on loans while this year 2900 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for payment of interest.

Why this has been increased. It is incompetence of government. Government should constitute commission on this matter. Government has put at stake national security as well. Civil government expenses have swelled from last years expenses of Rs 323 billion to Rs 400 billion this year.PML-N government had given tax reform package which included tax amnesty scheme.

Government collected Rs 124 billion due to this package. PTI raised hue and cry over it but at present PM has delivered speech three times on amnesty scheme but people have given no response.He stressed that real estate sector will have to be brought into tax net to increase tax.

But no one is paying attention towards it. Zero rated facility has been withdrawn in textile sector.It seems from the prevailing situation that country deficit will surpass Rs 10000 billion, he held.PTI MNA and parliamentary secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said when Imran Khan was constructing Shaukat Khanum Hospital for people, our rulers were busy in constructing flats in London.

They did money laundering. There was golden era of Pakistan at that time when PM, Defence minister and minster for planning were Iqama holders.He underscored world is seeing Pakistan from a new aspect.

PM Imran Khan visits world countries as opening batsman.PML-N MNA and former speaker NA Ayyaz Sadiq said government should rectify its attitude and accept the charter of economy from opposition as this way the problems can be sorted out.He stated corruption level has gone up at present as all the appointments are being made on personal likes and dislikes rather than on norms of merit.

PM has obtained loans from other countries and have taken corrupt politicians from other parties to fold of its own party PTI.He held PM has taken U-turn on every matter and he has not fulfilled even a single electoral pledge he had made with the nation.No one should be called corrupt unless corruption is proved against him, he remarked.

PM should shift to PM House and this way the expenses will stand curtailed, he added.We will fully support government on the matter of Pakistan but PM will have to come down from container and think about nation, he stressed.