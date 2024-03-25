Inflation, Improvement Of Trade Major Challenges: Jam Kamal Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that the control over increasing inflation and improvement of trade in the country were big challenges for the incumbent government.
He said that the federal government was seriously contemplating the current situation and would address it in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
While talking to media during his visit to pay homage to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah at the mausoleum, he said that the federal and provincial governments would have to jointly address the challenge of rampant inflation.
He said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had set conditions under that the government could not provide subsidy.
The Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the governments would have to make efforts for balancing supply and demand chain to provide relief to the people.
He said improvement of trade is a big challenge for us.' He further said that the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) had been established to facilitate the investors and improve the investment process in the country.
Kamal said that Pakistan had to engage with the world. He said that Africa was a big opportunity, which had not been tapped so far.
Replying to a question, he said that they would try to persuade Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to join the Cabinet. He said that PPP, MQM-Pakistan, National Party and other parties had played their part to form the government.
Answering a question, Jam Kamal said that there were many crises including energy and mismanagement of power in Gas sector.
Earlier, the Minister laid a wreath at the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and offered fateha.
He also prayed for the development of the country and inked his impressions in the visitors' book.
