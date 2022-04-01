Inflation in Austria May Hit Highest Level Since 1981 - Statistical Office

UrduPoint.com

Annual inflation in Austria in March is expected to reach its highest level since 1981, according to preliminary data released by the federal statistical office Statistics Austria on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Annual inflation in Austria in March is expected to reach its highest level since 1981, according to preliminary data released by the Federal statistical office Statistics Austria on Friday.

"Recent increases in fuel and energy prices are continuing to fuel inflation.

According to a flash estimate, we expect an inflation rate of 6.8% for March 2022. The last time inflation was this high was in November 1981. In February the inflation rate was 5.9%," Statistics Austria director Tobias Thomas said in a statement.

According to the agency, the consumer price index is expected to go up by 2% in March alone, and rising energy prices continue to be the main driver of inflation.

