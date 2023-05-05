UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Peshawar Is Not Getting Under Control

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Inflation in Peshawar is not getting under control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A one-time increase in the price of live chicken, including vegetables, fruits as inflation in Peshawar is not getting under control, a visit to the vegetable and fruits markets revealed on Friday.

ginger has increase to all time high and selling on Rs.

700 per kg while tomato Rs 50, onion Rs 70, lemon Rs 320, and Garlic Rs 360, Aloo 90, Kachalu 210, green chillies 100, peas 160, okra 180 including beans sold for 140 rupees.

Fruits are also out of the purchasing power of the poor people, Apple 390, mango 220, cherry 400, grape 430 rupees and pomegranate Rs 430, peach Rs 230 while banana Rs 270 per dozen.

The price of live chicken also started talking to the sky. The price of live chicken in the market will reach 425 per kg.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Visit Mango Price Apple Market All

Recent Stories

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

4 minutes ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

6 minutes ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

21 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

45 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.