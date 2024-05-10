Inflation In Punjab Reduces From 37 To 17 Percent: Azma Bukhari
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Friday said that inflation in Punjab had reduced from 37 to 17 percent.
Addressing a press conference here she said that during two months the price of 20 kg flour bag had reduced by Rs 1,000.
She said that it had been a big challenge for the Punjab government to control price hike during the holy month of Ramadan but sincere effort was made to control it through 'Ramazan Nigheban Package'.
She said today she was very happy to tell that the Punjab government succeeded in controlling inflation.
Azma Bukhari said that the common man was more concerned about bread not regarding the rate of Dollar or GDP.
She further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken landmark initiatives for the welfare of people during a short span of nine weeks.
She said that prices of various essential items including 'Roti', chicken, onion, tomato, potato and flour had reduced.
More efforts would be made to further reduce the price of flour, she said and added that an authority would be set up that would work 24/7 to control inflation.
She said, "Laptop scheme will be started again after seven years."
Field hospital initiative had been started just to provide better health facilities to the people, she added.
Azma said that all possible steps would be taken to empower girls, adding that all departments had to play their due role in this regard.
Responding to a question she said the government would fulfill its promise of giving solar panels to those consuming upto 100 units of electricity.
She further said that Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) was procuring wheat and its target had been increased as well.
She further said that action would be taken if 'Roti' and 'Naan' would be sold against the government fixed price.
