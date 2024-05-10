Open Menu

Inflation In Punjab Reduces From 37 To 17 Percent: Azma Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Friday said that inflation in Punjab had reduced from 37 to 17 percent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Friday said that inflation in Punjab had reduced from 37 to 17 percent.

Addressing a press conference here she said that during two months the price of 20 kg flour bag had reduced by Rs 1,000.

She said that it had been a big challenge for the Punjab government to control price hike during the holy month of Ramadan but sincere effort was made to control it through 'Ramazan Nigheban Package'.

She said today she was very happy to tell that the Punjab government succeeded in controlling inflation.

Azma Bukhari said that the common man was more concerned about bread not regarding the rate of Dollar or GDP.

She further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken landmark initiatives for the welfare of people during a short span of nine weeks.

She said that prices of various essential items including  'Roti', chicken, onion, tomato, potato and flour had reduced.

More efforts would be made to further reduce the price of flour, she said and added that an authority would be set up that would work 24/7 to control inflation.

She said, "Laptop scheme will be started again after seven years."

Field hospital initiative had been started just to provide better health facilities to the people, she added.

Azma said that all possible steps would be taken to empower girls, adding that all departments had to play their due role in this regard.

Responding to a question she said the government would fulfill its promise of giving solar panels to those consuming upto 100 units of electricity.

She further said that Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) was procuring wheat and its target had been increased as well.

She further said that action would be taken if 'Roti' and 'Naan' would be sold against the government fixed price.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Dollar Man Price All From Government Wheat Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

19 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

19 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

19 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

19 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

31 minutes ago
Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG ..

Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

22 minutes ago
 KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flowe ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public Scho ..

18 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

31 minutes ago
 DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to addre ..

DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

18 minutes ago
 PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: ..

PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: Syedal Khan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan