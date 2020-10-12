Inflation increases every time Imran Khan takes notice of it, says Hamza Shehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said that mafias were sitting besides Prime Minister Imran Khan in cabinet to make decision on matters of national interests.

Hamza Shehbaz said that Imran Khan took 11 notices on inflation and high prices but he never took any practical step to bring the prices down.

“Mafias while sitting besides the PM give policies,” said Hamza Shehbaz. He said they had given ample time to the PTI government to do work but they completely failed to deliver.

“First they export sugar and then import the same,” he further said, adding that the life-savings went out of common peoples’ reach. He expressed these worlds while talking to the reporters outside the premises of the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

“Inflation increases every time he takes notice,” said Hamza Shehbaz. He also said that inflation was continuously going up.

The Opposition leader said that the country’s economy would remain under huge pressure even during the next two years.

“Winter has to come but there are complaints of gas shortage,” said Hamza Shehbaz.

He also criticized PM Imran Khan over his promises he made before coming into power.

“All your promises have proven wrong,” said the PML-N leader who was produced to the Punjab Assembly on production order of the speaker.

Talking about PDM, he said all political parties gathered under this movement to get rid of this incompetent government of PTI.

“I am in jail for last one and half year but I give you [PTI government] to prove my corruption,” said Hamza Shehbaz.

He said the public lost patience over what PTI government was doing. The other leaders of his party also accompanied him during his press talk.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail on judicial remand for his alleged corruption.