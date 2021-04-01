UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Inflation is big challenge for government: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government from the very first is trying hard to control the inflation considering it as the biggest challenge for the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is taking measures to reduce inflation in the country and the issue would be addressed in coming days.

The minister said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has parted their ways as the rift between the two is visible.

Both political parties have lost confidence on each other, said the minister adding PPP's way of politics was changing and it used PML-N for bye polls and Senate elections as well, adding PML-N was divided in different groups.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was disintegrated and if some one launch long march after Holy month of Ramazan that would be a symbolic.

Replying to a question, he said the government was going to bring major changes in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in coming few days.

Replying to a question, he said no one could suppress the struggle movement of Kashmiris and Pakistan would continue support to Kashmir independence movement by politically, morally and diplomatically till date of their Independence.

