Inflation Is Global Problem: ADC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Shah Rukh has said that the government is not responsible for so-called inflation rather it is a global problem which is impacting our country as well.

While presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he said they have ensured supply of cheap flour in the district.

He said the government had not increased prices of wheat and flour and was providing subsidy on essential food items.

He said they have to stand with government to end this so-called inflation.

He asked representatives of the bread sellers who came to attend the meeting to give relief in the food items to the people.

The meeting was attended by General Secretary of District Anjuman Tajiran Sheikh Amir Saleem and other traders representatives including Qaisar Shah, Ejaz, Haji Yusuf, Mehboob and others.

