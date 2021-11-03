Inflation made a global phenomenon: Shoukat Tarin

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Finance Shoukat Tarin on Wednesday said Pakistan was not facing the inflation as alone but it had made a global phenomenon now a days Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making its all out efforts to reduce inflation as Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a huge relief economic package for those who were earning less then Rs 30,000 per month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Finance Shoukat Tarin on Wednesday said Pakistan was not facing the inflation as alone but it had made a global phenomenon now a days Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making its all out efforts to reduce inflation as Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a huge relief economic package for those who were earning less then Rs 30,000 per month.

The country has entered in the growth zone now and five per cent (5%) growth rate would be benefited for the middle standard community of the country, he said.

He said the petroleum prices were linked with international market so the government is compel to increase prices of petroleum products, adding that prices of petroleum were still less in the country as compared to India and Bangladesh.

The advisor said the government had reduced petroleum Levi and it was continuously decreasing the taxes during the last six months, adding that when ever the prices of petroleum products would be decrease at internationally then the people of the country would get fruits in this regard.

He expressed his hope that it was possible that petroleum products rates could be reduced in days to come.

He said people should not be worried about fluctuation of the national Currency, adding that exports could be effected by controlling artificially value of rupee.

He said wheat was available in cheap price in the country except Sindh province.