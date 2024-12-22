Inflation rate at lowest level in six years: Bilal Kayani

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Convener Parliamentary Task Force SDGs Bilal Azhar Kayani has said the country is moving towards improvement at the economic front and the rate of inflation has come down to the lowest level in the last six years.

He said the PTI always unveiled the plaques only and made claims that the country was moving towards improvement.

Addressing a press conference, Kayani said reforms in the FBR and other measures were underway, and this journey of economic improvement of the country would continue. He said the Federal government and the Punjab government were continuing their journey of public service.

He said that the Punjab chief minister was launching project every other day, adding that Maryam Nawaz did outstanding work in the health sector. He said the government that continued from 2018 to 2022 caused a lot of damage to the country.

He said that on the economic front, the country was moving towards improvement, while the policy rate had been significantly reduced. He said the inflation rate had decreased to the lowest level in the last six years. The journey of economic improvement and the war against terrorism would be continued, he added.

Bilal Kayani said that Nawaz Sharif had started motorway projects for development of the country, as infrastructure was the basis of the country's development. He said work had started on Jhelum Road; the project would be completed by 2025, while work would now could be seen on 128 kilometres of the road.

He condemned the terrorist incident in South Waziristan, saying that the government and the military leadership were determined to uproot terrorism.