Inflation rate drop to 9.6% not an accident but results of govt efforts: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the reduction in Pakistan's annual inflation rate to 9.6% was not an accident rather it was the outcome of the government's efforts.

"Pakistan’s annual inflation rate has dropped to 9.

6% in August, first single-digit figure in nearly 3 years according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. This is not an accident! These are results," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that his government's focus was on providing relief to the common man.

"Our work is not done, and a lot more needs to be done but we are making real progress," he remarked.