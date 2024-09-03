Inflation Rate Drop To 9.6% Not An Accident But Results Of Govt Efforts: PM
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 08:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the reduction in Pakistan's annual inflation rate to 9.6% was not an accident rather it was the outcome of the government's efforts.
"Pakistan’s annual inflation rate has dropped to 9.
6% in August, first single-digit figure in nearly 3 years according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. This is not an accident! These are results," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He said that his government's focus was on providing relief to the common man.
"Our work is not done, and a lot more needs to be done but we are making real progress," he remarked.
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt paying special attention to health sector: Chairperson DEFIM5 hours ago
-
Sardar Saleem Haider's mother in law buried at ancestral village5 hours ago
-
PTI crosses ‘red line’ on May 9: Asif8 hours ago
-
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mother-in-law laid to r ..8 hours ago
-
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator8 hours ago
-
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife8 hours ago
-
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue Dept8 hours ago
-
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons9 hours ago
-
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues9 hours ago
-
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told9 hours ago
-
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' security9 hours ago