Inflation rate likely to decline further in March: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday expressed hope that inflation rate is expected to further decline in the month of March

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said inflation rate has reduced for the second consecutive month and would witness further reduction in the month of March.

The government efforts and reduction in oil prices in international market werethe reasons of reduction in inflation rate in the country.