Inflation Rate Likely To Decline Further In March: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

Inflation rate likely to decline further in March: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday expressed hope that inflation rate is expected to further decline in the month of March.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said inflation rate has reduced for the second consecutive month and would witness further reduction in the month of March.

The government efforts and reduction in oil prices in international market werethe reasons of reduction in inflation rate in the country.

