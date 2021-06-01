UrduPoint.com
Inflation Slightly Decreasing Due To Prudent Economic Policies Of The Govt: Dar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that due to the solid economic policies of the government, the issue of price hike is being slightly addressed across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Dar said that for the first time in the history of the county, the present government was taking stern action against all mafias rest of the country at all forums. Inquiries are being conducted at various levels against the mafia and other groups involved in such types of activities, he added.

He said the crisis of flour, sugar, petroleum products are not fist time in the history of the country.

To a question, he said that the government is taking various steps to control institutional level corruption as most the inflation problems are caused due to corruption at institutional level.

Due to the bumper crops of wheat, sugarcane and cotton, the economic position is now very stable adding that too much development was witnessed in various sectors including textile, information technology and exports sectors.

Usman Dar hoped that the purchasing power of the people would increase after presenting the up-coming fiscal budget 2021-22.

Commenting over the Jhangir Tareen and his alliance, he said that there would be no compromise on corruption and they would be treated as per the law of the land.

The Advisor said that the provincial government was conducting inquiry about the yesterday's incident in Peshawar.

Former Chief Election Commission of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (R) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said that AJK Election Commission was an independent institution and only Chief Election Commissioner has the authority to delay or conduct election in time, he expressed.

Usman Dar also acknowledged that the government will follow the suggestion of AJK Election Commission about the up-coming general election in Kashmir.

