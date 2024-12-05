Inflation Slows Down; Economy Shows Promising Signs Of Recovery: Advisor
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Advisor to Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms Khurram Schehzad on Thursday said national economy was witnessing a significant slowdown in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hitting a 78-month low, marking a substantial decline in food inflation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms Khurram Schehzad on Thursday said national economy was witnessing a significant slowdown in inflation, with the Consumer price Index (CPI) hitting a 78-month low, marking a substantial decline in food inflation.
In a press statement, he expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic outlook, citing a significant decline in inflation and improvement in key macroeconomic indicators.
He said the country's trade deficit has also decreased by 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis, which stood at $1.6 billion in November 2024.
The advisor said exports have consistently increased by 9 per cent YoY basis, while imports have decreased by 3 percent during the same period (July-November 2024).
In another positive development, Khurram said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and a private sector airline have regained access to European markets, paving the way for increased tourism and business opportunities.
He said the current account surplus was expected to improve further, driven by a significant increase in remittances, projected to reach $3 billion.
The country's foreign exchange reserves have also reached a 33-month high, providing a cushion for imports and stabilizing the economy.
The improved economic outlook has been reflected in the Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR - 1yr), which has declined below 12 per cent. The Pakistani rupee has also appreciated against the US Dollar, with the exchange rate improving to Rs277.9.
Furthermore, he said global oil prices have come down by 1.5 per cent to $72.5 for Brent and $68.8 for WTI, which would help provide additional relief to the economy.
Recent Stories
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..
Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..
Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..
Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab
Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event
Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari
S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'
UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days
OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurram21 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme24 minutes ago
-
Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event21 minutes ago
-
Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 202421 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Development Center at SMIU21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari21 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls from KEMU21 minutes ago
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide50 minutes ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals54 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector57 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape57 minutes ago