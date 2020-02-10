UrduPoint.com
Inflation-stricken Masses To Enjoy Relief Now: Senator Waleed

Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:28 PM

Inflation-stricken masses to enjoy relief now: Senator Waleed

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said all out efforts were being made to provide relief to inflation-stricken masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said all out efforts were being made to provide relief to inflation-stricken masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he admitted that people were facing price hike in some commodities and assured that the government under the leadership of Imran Khan was taking measures to control price hike.

He said a mafia was behind the shortage of some food items, but the government would not spare any person found involved in hoarding or similar activities.

Commenting on current situation emerged due to high inflation, he said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N was responsible for making expensive deals in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which he added was also the reason of increasing tariff in energy sector.

He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was facing the court on LNG deal.

