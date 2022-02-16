Inflation to be controlled in coming few months: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said inflation was a big challenge for the incumbent government which would be controlled in coming few months.

Prices of routine used commodities had increased at global level as inflation was also become an international issue due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was focusing to counter inflation by increasing income of salary class and lower middle class as well.

"The government had launched several programmes including Kamyab Noujawan, Ehsas Rashan and Kamyab Pakistan.

It was also going to introduce more three to four new programmes in coming few days in that regard," he said.

The minister said oil prices were linked with the international market.

He expressed his hope that petroleum prices could be reduced after resolving Ukraine dispute.

Replying to a question, he said the government had increased duty on non essential imported items as this policy paved positive effect in this regard, adding, non essential imported items had reduced from $7.6 billion to $5.9 billion during December to January.