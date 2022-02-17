UrduPoint.com

Inflation To Be Controlled In Coming Few Months: Shaukat Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Inflation to be controlled in coming few months: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said inflation was a big challenge for the incumbent government which would be controlled in coming few months.

Prices of routine used commodities had increased at global level as inflation was also become an international issue due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was focusing to counter inflation by increasing income of salary class and lower middle class as well.

"The government had launched several programmes including Kamyab Noujawan, Ehsas Rashan and Kamyab Pakistan.

It was also going to introduce more three to four new programmes in coming few days in that regard," he said.

The minister said oil prices were linked with the international market.

He expressed his hope that petroleum prices could be reduced after resolving Ukraine dispute.

Replying to a question, he said the government had increased duty on non essential imported items as this policy paved positive effect in this regard, adding, non essential imported items had reduced from $7.6 billion to $5.9 billion during December to January.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ukraine Shaukat Tarin Oil January December Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

16 minutes ago
 Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less ..

Senior Polish Official Says Attack on Ukraine Less Likely Than 48 Hours Ago

58 minutes ago
 Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Respon ..

Lavrov Urges Turkey to Promote Constructive Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

58 minutes ago
 Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early fo ..

Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early for Unscheduled Meeting With Bid ..

60 minutes ago
 Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Mi ..

Egypt to Attempt New Record in Gas Export - Oil Minister

60 minutes ago
 Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat ..

Europe Must Stop 'Gloating' Over Imaginary Threat of Russian Invasion - EU Lawma ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>