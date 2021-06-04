Inflation to be controlled in three months; Asad Qaiser

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that PTI government inherited a devastated national economy and was forced to go to IMF to bring the country out of crises.

He said the government took very tough decisions during two and half years and now had put the economy on track, adding that within next three months inflation would be controlled as the country was moving towards development.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating gas project in district Swabi, he said that PTI wholeheartedly continued its struggle against mafias and achieved positive economic indicators during last two and half years.

He said that the government would address all the deprivations of masses as billions of rupees development projects were underway across the country.

The Speaker said that opposition was busy in making alliance with each other while PTI has a strong alliance with the people and on the basis of this alliance it would defeat the opposition parties in general elections.

He said Swabi district got a good representation during PTI government and assured that all the issues of the district would be resolved on priority basis.