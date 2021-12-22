Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman revenue standing committee

Chairman, Standing Committee on Revenue, Relief and Consolidation, Punjab Assembly, MPA Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani Wednesday said that inflation was a global phenomenon, however, effective measures being taken by the government to control it soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman, Standing Committee on Revenue, Relief and Consolidation, Punjab Assembly, MPA Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani Wednesday said that inflation was a global phenomenon, however, effective measures being taken by the government to control it soon.

Talking to APP by phone, Khakwani attributed price hike to surge in international oil prices, external loans taken by past regimes at higher interest, supply chains largely disturbed by coronavirus pandemic.

The MPA said that government has improved price control law enforcement at district level particularly focusing the food markets and this mechanism was playing an important role in bringing down prices of food items.

Khakwani said that government was taking strict action against hoarders without any discrimination while disregarding pressure from influential personalities.

Government action reduced the prices of sugar to a great extent.

Hopefully, the country will be out of inflation soon, he added.

He stated that Kissan Card would be issued to around half a million small farmers soon. The remaining peasants will get the cards with in next two months.

He said that prudent agriculture policies of the government resulted in healthy crops with higher production and made farmers prosperous.

He said that Health cards will also be given to the people as part of government's one of many initiatives to provide top quality health facilities to the masses.

The Chairman Standing Committee on Revenue stated that PTI government was keen to give every Pakistani citizen the best health facilities.

Answering a question Khakwani said that committees have been established to monitor auction process of vegetables and fruit at the markets on daily basis adding that Deputy Commissioners have been given free hand to utilize all possible sources to control the inflation.