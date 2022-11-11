Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurram Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the inflation would be reduced and overall other financial matters would be stabilized in next four months in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the inflation would be reduced and overall other financial matters would be stabilized in next four months in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI workers with the support of provincial governments had blocked the highways to record their protest in a bid to spread "anarchy".

He said the government was working to expedite the rehabilitation and reconstruction of millions of flood-affected people and to reduce the inflation.

Dastgir said the prime minister has constitutional authority to exercise his power to appoint the senior officer as Army Chief.

In PTI's tenure, the economic, foreign and internal policies have been disrupted and also not fulfilled promises made with nation during electoral manifesto.

He said the PTI should shun the politics of agitation and stubborn attitude to fulfill its unconstitutional demands.