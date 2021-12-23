UrduPoint.com

Inflation To Be Reduced In Days To Come: Senator

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said wrong distribution of the party tickets had made the real cause of the party defeat in the local government elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said inflation was also made a reason for loosing the elections in KP because the people wanted to get edible items on cheap prices.

The government was striving to reduce inflation and hoped that it would be reduced in days to come, he added.

The senator said the incumbent government inherited lot of challenges including fragile economy, destroyed institutions, energy crisis,current account deficit and many others but the condition of the country much improved as compared to past due to prudent policies of the present government.

Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the hope of the people because they understand that he (PM) was only political figure in the country who could resolve their problems amicably.

