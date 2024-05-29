Inflation to come down gradually, drastic measures to cut high electricity prices soon : Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday claimed that inflation would gradually come down in the country and drastic measures including improvement in power supply system, setting up cost effective energy plants and functioning of solar projects to reduce electricity prices soon for benefiting people.

Talking to ptv news, he said that the effective policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N led government were resulting in improvement in the economic conditions.

He said the price cut in bakery products would also be implemented immediately and would be applicable on all brands and local bakery products, adding, all possible measures are being taken to provide affordable and quality food to the public and the government will ensure the reduction in the prices of food.

Replying a question, he said that Kisan (farmer) Card will also a milestone step in moving towards modern agriculture and would "transform and change" Pakistan, adding, Punjab government is nearly launching a ‘Kissan Dost Credit Card’ scheme for providing easy access to credit for buying inputs by small farmers across the province.

To another question, he made it clear that our doors are open to all parties including PTI for meaningful negotiations but purposeful negotiations can only happen when the parties negotiate with a positive agenda and not for gaining relief to a single individual.