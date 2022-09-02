UrduPoint.com

Inflation To Decrease After Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: Dr. Musadik Malik

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Inflation to decrease after rupee strengthens against US dollar: Dr. Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said the challenges of inflation would be overcome soon as the value of rupee is getting upward momentum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said the challenges of inflation would be overcome soon as the value of rupee is getting upward momentum.

Talking to private news channel, he said the rupee, which has been consistently recovering its value after the restoration of International Monitory Fund (IMF) programme which would gain further in the coming days.

He said the increase of rupee's value would decrease the country's import bill as a decline in the price of import goods which would help reduce trade deficit.

The government was pressing hard to put the country's economy on right track and the prices of petroleum products would be also reduced in coming days.

The minister said government would provide relief to the poor masses to protect them from the impact of inflation.

In reply to a question regarding agreement with IMF, he said, Imran Khan's regime was responsible for making hard agreements with IMF and commitment of levy on petroleum products.

Related Topics

Imran Khan IMF Import Poor From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Drone With Warhead Shot Down Near Zaporizhzhia NPP ..

Drone With Warhead Shot Down Near Zaporizhzhia NPP - Energodar Administration

35 seconds ago
 Prime Minister thanks Turkey, Belgium, Uzbekistan ..

Prime Minister thanks Turkey, Belgium, Uzbekistan for support to flood affectees ..

37 seconds ago
 UN intensifies drive to distribute relief material ..

UN intensifies drive to distribute relief materials to flood-hit people in Pakis ..

38 seconds ago
 White House Says No Conditionality Between Revivin ..

White House Says No Conditionality Between Reviving JCPOA, Iran's Obligations Un ..

40 seconds ago
 73 new dengue cases reported

73 new dengue cases reported

26 minutes ago
 German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-S ..

German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-Saving, LNG Amid Nord Stream Sh ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.