Inflation to decrease after rupee strengthens against US dollar: Dr. Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said the challenges of inflation would be overcome soon as the value of rupee is getting upward momentum.

Talking to private news channel, he said the rupee, which has been consistently recovering its value after the restoration of International Monitory Fund (IMF) programme which would gain further in the coming days.

He said the increase of rupee's value would decrease the country's import bill as a decline in the price of import goods which would help reduce trade deficit.

The government was pressing hard to put the country's economy on right track and the prices of petroleum products would be also reduced in coming days.

The minister said government would provide relief to the poor masses to protect them from the impact of inflation.

In reply to a question regarding agreement with IMF, he said, Imran Khan's regime was responsible for making hard agreements with IMF and commitment of levy on petroleum products.