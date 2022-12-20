UrduPoint.com

Inflation To Witness Gradual Decline As Relief Package In The Offing: Khawaja Asif

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Inflation to witness gradual decline as relief package in the offing: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday expressed confidence that inflation would start witnessing a gradual decline as the government intended to introduce a comprehensive relief package for the people in the coming days.

Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said, "it is the number one priority of the Federal government to provide relief to the masses and reduce the prices of the commodities used by the common man." The minister recalled that the government, a few days back, had reduced the prices of petroleum products and electricity for benefit of the common man.

Commenting on the current political situation, he said, a no-confidence motion had been moved in the Punjab Assembly against Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker and its result would come in the next two-three days.

Khawaja Asif said the last card to dissolve the provincial assemblies played by Imran Khan had also not worked, rather every day a new thing was revealed about his (Imran Khan) Toshakhana gifts.

He said people have come to know that "Murshid" (wife of Imran Khan) was doing what kind of business under the leadership of Imran Khan by selling the Toshakhana gifts.

He said it was unfortunate that the people (PTI leadership), who do not care about political norms and values, had reached the power corridor and occupied high positions during the last tenure.

The minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty the no-confidence motion moved by the PDM against the elements, who come into power by committing corruption, would succeed.

He said now Imran Khan was now speaking against the people who were kind enough to bring him into power. "If you (Imran Khan) have failed to deliver, it is your mistake, not the others" he added.

The minister said the PDM government was trying to heal the wounds given by the past regime of PTI to the national economy.

He said it was Imran Khan's narrative that the country could only survive if he remained in the power, adding the PTI chairman was in the habit of appreciating state institutions if they give verdicts in his favour.

He said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan was now maligning the state institutions for his political gains.

To a question regarding the Bannu incident, he said, the situation was under control and a comprehensive statement about the incident would be issued soon.

He regretted that all the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sitting in Lahore, and the law and order situation was getting worse in the province.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry said that it was a misconception that the PTI would get a two-thirds majority in the next general elections, He said, if the trend of the by-election prevailed, the PTI would get fewer seats as compared to the last general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Defence Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Man Muslim Media All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

41 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

57 minutes ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

1 hour ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

1 hour ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.