Inflation, unemployment to end next year: Sheikh Rashid

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would resolve all the issues of people including inflation and unemployment next year.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that he had signed the agreement with China regarding Main Line-1 and he would complete the project.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief had no strategy while holding the sit-in, adding that there was also no role of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the national politics.