Inflation will be controlled within next three months, says Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says within next three months inflation would be controlled as the country is moving towards development.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating gas project in district Swabi, he said that PTI wholeheartedly continued its struggle against mafias and achieved positive economic indicators during last two and half years.

He said that the government would address all the deprivations of masses as billions of rupees development projects are underway across the country.