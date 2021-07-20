UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflow In Rivers Jump To 454,200 Cusecs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Inflow in rivers jump to 454,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers jumped to 454,200 cusecs from 397,300 cusecs owing to ongoing rain spell across the country.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela has jumped to 251,700 cusecs against outflow of 135,000 cusecs. Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.21 feet, which was 86.21 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla was recorded as 55,100 cusecs against outflow of 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.20 feet, which was 132.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

Moreover, water inflow in the Chenab River at Marala has surged to 61,600 cusecs while in Kabul River at Nowshera it was recorded as 51,600 cusecs.

The inflow of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 210,900, 194,900 and 94,400 cusecs respectively.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum All From

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

1 hour ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

1 hour ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

1 hour ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.