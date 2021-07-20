Inflow in rivers jump to 454,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Water inflow in all major rivers jumped to 454,200 cusecs from 397,300 cusecs owing to ongoing rain spell across the country.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in Indus River at Tarbela has jumped to 251,700 cusecs against outflow of 135,000 cusecs. Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.21 feet, which was 86.21 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Similarly, water inflow in the Jhelum River at Mangla was recorded as 55,100 cusecs against outflow of 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.20 feet, which was 132.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet.

Moreover, water inflow in the Chenab River at Marala has surged to 61,600 cusecs while in Kabul River at Nowshera it was recorded as 51,600 cusecs.

The inflow of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 210,900, 194,900 and 94,400 cusecs respectively.