UrduPoint.com

Inflows Register 12 Percent Increase In First Four Months Of Current FY:Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:17 PM

Inflows register 12 percent increase in first four months of current FY:Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the foreign remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis had reached $10.06 billion in July-October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the foreign remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis had reached $10.06 billion in July-October.

In a tweet, he said the remittances from expatriate Pakistanis had increased by 12 percent over the same period last year and 63 percent as compared to first four months of financial year 2018.

Related Topics

Same 2018 From Billion

Recent Stories

California average gas prices hit all-time high

California average gas prices hit all-time high

40 seconds ago
 S.Korea logs trade surplus for 18 months in Octobe ..

S.Korea logs trade surplus for 18 months in October

42 seconds ago
 NPP Construction in Angola on Agenda of Luanda-Mos ..

NPP Construction in Angola on Agenda of Luanda-Moscow Talks - Ambassador

43 seconds ago
 Poland Worried Over Armed Provocations at Belarus ..

Poland Worried Over Armed Provocations at Belarus Border - Presidency

49 seconds ago
 Launch of the book "Samaji Tabdeeli Ki Siyasat" au ..

Launch of the book "Samaji Tabdeeli Ki Siyasat" authored by Advocate Akhtar Huss ..

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches book "10 ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches book "101 Melody Makers" by renowned a ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.