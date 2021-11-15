Inflows Register 12 Percent Increase In First Four Months Of Current FY:Farrukh
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:17 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the foreign remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis had reached $10.06 billion in July-October
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the foreign remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis had reached $10.06 billion in July-October.
In a tweet, he said the remittances from expatriate Pakistanis had increased by 12 percent over the same period last year and 63 percent as compared to first four months of financial year 2018.