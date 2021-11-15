Inflows register 12 percent increase in first four months of current FY:Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the foreign remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis had reached $10.06 billion in July-October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the foreign remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis had reached $10.06 billion in July-October.

In a tweet, he said the remittances from expatriate Pakistanis had increased by 12 percent over the same period last year and 63 percent as compared to first four months of financial year 2018.