Influencer Nadeem Mubarak Served Notice In Online Gambling App Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA),Lahore Zone on Saturday issued a notice to prominent social media influencer Nadeem Mubarak, popularly known as 'Nani Wala',for allegedly promoting illegal online trading and gambling applications.

NCCIA spokesperson told media that Nadeem was accused of using his social media platforms to endorse unregulated apps that falsely advertise high investment returns.

The agency claims his promotions misled followers especially younger audiences and enabled financial scams disguised as profitable trading opportunities.

Under Enquiry No.4807/2025,Nadeem has been summoned to appear in person before NCCIA officials at their Lahore office on September 9,2025, to present his defense.

“In case of non-appearance,it will be assumed that the individuals have nothing to state in their defense,” the spokesperson added,emphasizing the agency’s commitment to a transparent and fair investigation.

