Influential land mafia demolishes homes;Police take swift action

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a shocking display of lawlessness, an influential land mafia in Khanpur Baga Sher, Muzaffargarh, demolished several homes belonging to impoverished residents to pave the way for a residential colony. The perpetrators allegedly stole debris from the destroyed homes, leaving families homeless and destitute.

Acting promptly on complaints from affected residents, DSP City Tahir Ejaz, accompanied by a heavy police contingent, conducted a raid in the area. Two suspects were arrested, and heavy machinery used in the demolitions was seized.

According to a police spokesperson, a case was registered on the complaint of Shaista Faisal, the widow of a martyred soldier, under Sections 379, 427, 447, 511, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complaint states that Shaista Faisal, along with other victims, including Fareeda Bibi, Abdul Hameed, Allah Ditta, Ibrahim, Ghulam Shabbir, and Ghulam Muhammad, had their homes unlawfully demolished by the land mafia.

Police filed a case against 10 suspects, identified as Altaf, Ahmed, Mohsin, Dilawar, Abdullah, Mashooq, Muhammad Aslam, Fida Hussain, Abid Hussain, and Asghar. Among them, Altaf Ahmed and Mohsin Dilawar were arrested.

Residents praised DSP City Tahir Ejaz and his team for their swift response and raised slogans in their support. The police revealed that the accused individuals were operating without the involvement of the Revenue Department, aiming to clear the land for a large-scale housing project.

The victims were now calling for strict legal action against the perpetrators to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure justice for the displaced families.