Influential People Shave Hair, Mustache, Eyebrows Of Youth

Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Influential people shave hair, mustache, eyebrows of youth

The influential people allegedly shaved hair, mustache, eyebrows and beard of a youth in sunburn area of Mailsi in limits of City PS

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The influential people allegedly shaved hair, mustache, eyebrows and beard of a youth in sunburn area of Mailsi in limits of City PS.

The police sources said that the action against the accused was initiated after video of the indecent incident went viral.

They informed that victim Muhammad Tayyab was beaten too as the suspects doubted that he had illegitimate relations with a woman of the area.

Muhammad Nawaz Baloch, Haji Nasir and their accomplices made the video of the act viral after shaving Tayyab's hair and eyebrows etc, they informed.

The suspects have been taken into custody while police were locating Tayyab, they concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

