Influential Political Families Of Swat Join PTI

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Influential political families of Swat join PTI

Influential political families of Manglawar, district Swat affiliated with Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced formal joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In this connection, a public meeting was held at village Chapal.

The meeting was also attended by MPA Azizullah Gran, Anwar Ali Mian, Jaffar Khan and others.

During the public meeting, the PML-N associated Nadir Khan, Jaffar Khan and ANP associated Falak Naz Khan, Amanullah expressed confidence in the leadership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and local MPA Azizullah Gran and announced joining PTI along with their associates.

They also paid tributes to PTI MPA Azizullah Gran for initiating record development schemes and his people-friendly policies.

