Influential tribal politician announces new political party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An influential politician and former Member National Assembly (MNA) from tribal region, Alhaj Shahjee Gul Afridi on Thursday announced a new political party with the name of Tehreek-e-Islahate Pakistan (TIP).

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), the former parliamentarian said that he would be leading the party as chairman while Malik Habib Noor Aurakzai and Malik Noor Aurakzai as vice chairmen.

He said that the central secretariat of the party would be inaugurated at Islamabad on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day on August 14 at 11 am.

He said that he had advocated for resolution of local disputes through mutual reconciliation besides struggling and raising voice for Pakistan's integrity, defense, masses' welfare and poverty eradication.

He said that he made a struggle on parliamentary and political level to bring the erstwhile FATA into mainstream through constitutional measures. Moreover,he also claimed that he approved Rs100 billion annually for the development of tribal areas but the amount was unfortunately not fully utilized, he added.

After the inauguration of the central secretariat at Islamabad on August 14, Shahjee Gul Afridi said that a mass contact drive would be announced for the provinces including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during a press conference.

He said that Independence Day rallies and processions would be taken out from the Peshawar division and the merged tribal areas for stability of the country on August 14.

Speaking on the occasion, vice chairman of the TIP Malik Habib Noor Aurakzai said that the main Independence Dally would be taken out from Shah Kas, Hayatabad Ring Road through Warsak Road, adding the party's chairman and its other leaders would lead the rally.

He said that the rally would be concluded at Bagha-e-Narran, Hayatabad amid colourful display of fireworks, adding central leadership beside other leaders would be expressing their views.

He appealed to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enthusiastically participate in the Independence Day rally to make a renewed pledge for stability, integrity and socio-economic development of the country.