UrduPoint.com

Influential Tribal Politician Announces New Political Party

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Influential tribal politician announces new political party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An influential politician and former Member National Assembly (MNA) from tribal region, Alhaj Shahjee Gul Afridi on Thursday announced a new political party with the name of Tehreek-e-Islahate Pakistan (TIP).

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC), the former parliamentarian said that he would be leading the party as chairman while Malik Habib Noor Aurakzai and Malik Noor Aurakzai as vice chairmen.

He said that the central secretariat of the party would be inaugurated at Islamabad on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day on August 14 at 11 am.

He said that he had advocated for resolution of local disputes through mutual reconciliation besides struggling and raising voice for Pakistan's integrity, defense, masses' welfare and poverty eradication.

He said that he made a struggle on parliamentary and political level to bring the erstwhile FATA into mainstream through constitutional measures. Moreover,he also claimed that he approved Rs100 billion annually for the development of tribal areas but the amount was unfortunately not fully utilized, he added.

After the inauguration of the central secretariat at Islamabad on August 14, Shahjee Gul Afridi said that a mass contact drive would be announced for the provinces including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during a press conference.

He said that Independence Day rallies and processions would be taken out from the Peshawar division and the merged tribal areas for stability of the country on August 14.

Speaking on the occasion, vice chairman of the TIP Malik Habib Noor Aurakzai said that the main Independence Dally would be taken out from Shah Kas, Hayatabad Ring Road through Warsak Road, adding the party's chairman and its other leaders would lead the rally.

He said that the rally would be concluded at Bagha-e-Narran, Hayatabad amid colourful display of fireworks, adding central leadership beside other leaders would be expressing their views.

He appealed to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enthusiastically participate in the Independence Day rally to make a renewed pledge for stability, integrity and socio-economic development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Road Gilgit Baltistan Independence Lead August Afridi From Billion

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

8 minutes ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

51 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

59 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

60 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

1 hour ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.