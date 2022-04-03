UrduPoint.com

Influx Of Beggars Irks People During Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Influx of beggars irks people during Ramzan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :With the advent of the Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak influx of beggars have also arrived in different parts of the city chasing people, particularly buyers.

According to a report of Private tv channel During Ramadan, scores of beggars are always seen in all parts of the city. No street or bazaar is free from them.

The Holy month of Ramzan is considered to be the lucrative season for beggars as Muslims seek to approach Allah by helping poor and destitute people to every extent by using various charity means.

These beggars are found in hospitals and outside the schools and colleges. The moment you come out of your home they start following you. On the other hand, small children are forced to beg by their parents.

Most beggars are professionals who are assigned to earn as per targets set by their heads and could not help people to seek blessings of Allah by giving dua while few beggars are helpful in this regard losing their vital limbs or by their natural destitute gesture.

