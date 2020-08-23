UrduPoint.com
Influx Of Commuters On BRT Stations Proves Success Of Flagship Transport Project: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash Sunday has said that influx of commuters on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations has proved that misconceptions being propagated on social media regarding flagship transport project were baseless and an attempt to mislead public.

He was responding to news being percolated on social media about BRT project. He said that from the day one BRT was propagated as a project that would never be completed but tireless efforts of government has accomplished BRT that is a milestone achievement in giving people a modern and affordable transportation facility.

CM Assistant said that public is prioritizing to travel in BRT and keeping in view its success government is increasing number of buses besides completing feeder routes aiming further facilitation of masses.

He said that project like BRT has not being initiated in metropolitan city like Karachi. He said that government is ready to extend technical assistance to Sindh government for the sake of people living there.

He also urged people to cooperate with BRT authorities in maintaining standard of cleanliness and avoid littering realizing their civic responsibilities.

