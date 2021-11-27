Influx of migratory birds reaches its peak; civil society demands protection

The onset of winter season, the influx of migratory birds reached its peak around River Indus and fell prey to the illegal hunting by the influential people who are killing these birds for enjoyment or trade purposes

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The onset of winter season, the influx of migratory birds reached its peak around River Indus and fell prey to the illegal hunting by the influential people who are killing these birds for enjoyment or trade purposes.

The members of civil society here on Friday demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Wildlife department to take stern action to stop hunting of these precious migratory birds.

The frequency of the migratory birds including houbara bustard, Russian doves, ducks and cranes that were coming from Central Asian Republics (CARs) during winter season in Pakistan to avoid extreme weather conditions in their native areas.