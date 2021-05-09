Influx of women beggers irk resident of twin cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Resident of twin cities on Sunday demanded the authorities concerned to take strict action against the professional beggers as the growing trend of professional beggers is on rise.

They were of the view that influx of women beggers and childern with begging bowl can be seen in different markets roads and in every street .

According to survey conducted by this scribe, most aged women are seen at various markets, bus stops and signals using different tactics to seek alms from people.

A group of women carrying infants, bandaged arms of young men accompanying them, middle-aged men showing disabilities, barefooted children, she-males and others selling low quality products, are the most common tools of getting sympathies of people.

These beggars can also be seen in various hospitals as well as in residential areas in groups asking for alms from the people.

The residents of twin cities have demanded the authorities concerned to keep an eye on such professional beggars.

Sultan Khan a resident of G-7 said that most of these women were professional beggars and they come in groups and than scattered for alms seeking.

"There were also organized gangs who deploy child beggars in lucrative spots like bus stops, traffic signals and markets and many raids have been conducted against them in the past," he said.

He called for taking necessary and rehabilitative steps in this regard.

He suggested that shelters homes with legal protection should be given to women beggars and there must be work done on their little entrepreneur skills.

Beggary was a social evil which needs urgent measures to be tackled, he said.

He said that for healthy environment in society there was need of stringent laws to combat with beggary problem. As a citizen we should discourage beggars and encourage them to do some work, he added.

Myhammad Rafiq a resident of Iqbal Town Rawalpindi said that the concerned authorities should take notice of such people and arrange training for them to control this professional beggars.

He said mostly of these women are professional beggars and they come in groups and than scattered for alms seeking.

He said there was dire need to handle this issue seriously so that this social evil cant be handled. 395