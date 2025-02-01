Info Advisor, CS, IGP Enquire After Health Of Injured AC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, paid a late-night visit to CMH Peshawar.
Official statement said on Saturday that during the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed.
The delegation visited Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan, who was injured in a firing incident in the Kurram district.
During their visit, they conveyed their best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured officer.
Recent Stories
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Info Advisor, CS, IGP enquire after health of injured AC10 seconds ago
-
DC hears public concerns11 seconds ago
-
Interfaith harmony foundation of sustainable peace: DC14 seconds ago
-
15th election of ACP Larkano to be held on Feb 217 seconds ago
-
ESD rescued 192,311 emergency victims in January20 seconds ago
-
PM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat30 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continues in Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran; district admin urge caution for tourists30 minutes ago
-
Iran Khorasan Razavi Governor, LCCI delegation discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade40 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 55 child beggars in January40 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates Belarus President Lukashenko on re-election40 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: A home to interfaith harmony for different faiths50 minutes ago