Info Advisor, CS, IGP enquire after health of injured AC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, paid a late-night visit to CMH Peshawar.

Official statement said on Saturday that during the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed.

The delegation visited Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan, who was injured in a firing incident in the Kurram district.

During their visit, they conveyed their best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured officer.